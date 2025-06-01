Seattle Mariners Send Minor League Catcher Outright to Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers
The Seattle Mariners brought back a minor league catcher who's been a feature in the team's farm system for the parts of two seasons.
The Mariners sent catcher Blake Hunt to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers outright on Sunday. Hunt was designated for assignment May 29 and cleared waivers. Seattle DFA'd Hunt after it selected the contract of right-handed reliever Casey Lawrence and optioned reliever Blas Castano to Tacoma.
The 26-year-old's professional baseball career began in 2017 after the San Diego Padres selected him with the 69th pick in that year's draft out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif.
Hunt spent three years in the Padres farm system and was one of the players dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays in return for left-handed starting pitcher (and Seattle native) Blake Snell on Dec. 29, 2020. Hunt spent another three years in the Rays' minor leagues before being the club traded him to the Mariners in return for fellow catcher Tatem Levins on Nov. 6, 2023.
Hunt played 24 games with the Rainiers before being traded to the Baltimore Orioles in return for reliever Mike Baumann and catcher Michael Perez on May 22, 2024. Baltimore designated him for assignment on Jan. 13 this year and traded him back to Seattle two days later in return for cash considerations.
Hunt is still yet to make his major league debut.
Hunt has played 25 games for Tacoma this season entering Sunday — 22 at catcher and three at designated hitter. He's scored five runs and has hit eight doubles, a triple and two home runs with five RBIs. He's slashed .231/.271/.407 with a .678 OPS.
Hunt has effectively been the Triple-A club's backup catcher behind top 100 prospect Harry Ford.
