Seattle Mariners Send Right-Handed Reliever Outright to Triple-A Tacoma
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners added to their minor league bullpen depth by sending a familiar face to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday.
Mariners right-handed reliever Collin Snider was designated for assignment on July 30 following the club's trade acquisition of left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson. Snider cleared waivers and he was sent to Tacoma outright.
Snider hasn't made an appearance for Seattle in the majors in nearly two months. He was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right flexor strain June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Tacoma on July 5 and made nine appearances with the club.
Snider was activated off the injured list the same day he was designated for assignment.
Snider posted a 5.47 ERA with the Mariners with 24 strikeouts in 26.1 innings pitched across 24 appearances this year. While with the Rainiers, he had a 5.06 ERA with nine strikeouts in 10.2 innings pitched.
Seattle claimed Snider off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Feb. 6, 2024, and had a career resurgence with the M's in 2024.
Snider had a 1.94 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 41.2 innings pitched across 42 outings with the Mariners last season.
Snider will provide Seattle with crucial reliever depth in the minors for the final two months of the season. The Mariners lost right-handed reliever Trent Thornton with a torn left Achilles tendon Thursday.
Snider's will join many other Tacoma relievers who have made major league appearances for Seattle this season, including Troy Taylor, Tayler Saucedo, Casey Lawrence, Jesse Hahn, Jhonathan Diaz and others.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS OUTFIELDER LEADING BASEBALL IN INCREDIBLE STAT: Randy Arozarena has been one of the best power hitters in baseball over the last month. CLICK HERE
MARINERS LEADING MAJORS IN ASTONISHING CATEGORY: The Mariners have made it a habit to play games beyond nine innings this season. CLICK HERE
MARINERS UNABLE TO PULL OFF RALLY IN 6-4, 11-INNING LOSS TO RANGERS: The Mariners couldn't clinch the series win despite several opportunities to do so Saturday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.