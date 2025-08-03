Seattle Mariners Leading the League in Astonishing Category After Latest Loss
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners nearly completed a rally against the Texas Rangers on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, but ultimately fell 6-4 in 11 innings.
The Mariners have made a habit out of playing games extending past nine innings.
Saturday was the fourth extra-inning game between Seattle and Texas in the last six contests between the American League West rivals.
The two sides played a three-game series from June 27-29 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. All three contests went into extra innings. The Mariners won the series two games to one.
The M's' pattern of playing games that go beyond the ninth expands past their contests against the Rangers. After Saturday, Seattle is tied with the Boston Red Sox for the most extra-inning games in baseball this season (17).
The Mariners also have the most 11-inning games in the majors this year (11). Seattle didn't play a game that went to the 11th inning or further all of 2024.
The Mariners are 7-10 in extra-inning games this season. The club is 6-5 in contests of 11 or more innings.
The down side of playing in so many contests is how taxing it is to the pitching staff. In Saturday's loss, the only reliever Seattle didn't use was right-hander Jackson Kowar.
The positive outlook for the M's is that the club is now accustomed to those situations. If Seattle finds itself in more extra-inning contests with playoff implications on the line or in the postseason, that familiarity could prove to be an advantage.
