Seattle Mariners Unable to Pull Off Rally in 6-4, Extra-Inning Loss to Texas Rangers
SEATTLE — For the second day in a row, the Seattle Mariners had a potential rally on their hands against their American League West foes, the Texas Rangers. Unlike the day before, the Mariners were unsuccessful in completing the comeback and fell to the Rangers 6-4 in 11 innings on Saturday at T-Mobile Park.
Seattle dropped to 59-53 with the loss. The club remained 3.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West and saw its lead over Texas for the final AL Wild Card spot decrease to just one game.
"Incredible effort from our guys again today," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. " ... Just weren't able to come on top of this one today, but a great effort on all those guys' part."
Seattle began its eventual failed rally in the bottom of the sixth. Trailing 2-0, shortstop J.P. Crawford scored on a balk attributed to Rangers starting pitcher Merrill Kelly. Center fielder Julio Rodriguez hit an RBI double to knot the contest up 2-2.
Both of Texas' runs to that point were via a home run from catcher Kyle Higashioka in the top of the third. Higashioka's blast contributed to a 36-pitch inning for Mariners starter Luis Castillo.
Castillo finished the game with four strikeouts, one walk, one hit batter and two earned runs on four hits in 4.1 innings pitched.
"I think the pitches were fine," Castillo said via translator Freddy Llanos after the game. "If you look at it, I think I only gave up one walk. I think this is just a team that made a lot of contact, made a lot of foul balls and was having me up there continuing to battle and battle. I think that was what led to those full counts."
The game remained tied 2-2 through nine innings. Seattle loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but failed to score the trio. The Mariners finished the game 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine.
The Rangers went 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners of their own on base.
Texas tacked on two innings in the top of the 10th via a single from Higashioka and an RBI groundout from second baseman Marcus Semien.
Randy Arozarena got both those runs back in the bottom of the frame with a two-run homer to left field. His homer evened the score 4-4.
The Rangers ran a rerun in the top of the 11th an scored two runs via respective RBI singles form center fielder Wyatt Langford and first baseman Ezequiel Duran.
Seattle was unable to match Texas in the home half of the eleventh. The Mariners were retired in order for the eventual final of 6-4.
"It's baseball, so you got to go out and do it," Wilson said. "You can't just talk about it, you got to go actually do it an execute it and our guys have been. I think, for whatever reason, when we get together with Texas we tend to play close games. ... This is just a tough one today just because it was extra innings and whatnot, but our guys battled and our guys fought, and that's what you ask for."
Seattle will attempt to clinch the series win and maintain sole possession of the final Wild Card spot in the series finale at 1:10 p.m. PT on Sunday. Logan Evans will start for the Mariners and Jacob deGrom will start for the Rangers.
