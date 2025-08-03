Seattle Mariners Outfielder Leading Major Leagues in Incredible Statistic
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners came just shy of completing an extra-inning rally in a 6-4 loss against the Texas Rangers on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.
The Rangers scored two runs in the top of the 11th inning, which the Mariners were unable to respond to.
But one of Seattle's starting outfielders provided some heroics just one inning earlier.
Similar to the 11th, Texas scored two runs in the top of the 10th to take a multi-run lead. Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena got all those runs back with a two-run homer to left field.
That shot was Arozarena's 22nd of the season, which is second most on the team behind catcher Cal Raleigh's major league-leading 42.
According to a post on "X" from Mariners PR, Saturday's homer was Arozarena's 14th since June 30, which leads the major leagues over that stretch.
Since June 30, Arozarena has slashed .273/.331/.682 with a 1.012 OPS in 29 games. He's hit three doubles to go with his 14 home runs and 22 RBIs.
For the season, Arozarena has hit 23 doubles and a triple with his 22 homers and 55 RBIs. He's slashed .249/.350/.472 with an .822 OPS and has stolen 20 bases.
Arozarena is one home run away from matching and two away from passing his single-season career-high, which he set in 2023 with the Tampa Bay Rays. If the season were to end today, Arozarena's slugging and OPS would be career-highs in a full season for the two-time All-Star.
Arozarena has recently become the team's lead-off hitter with the trade acquisitions of first baseman Josh Naylor and third baseman Eugenio Suarez, and that move has been paying dividends so far.
