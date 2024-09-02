Seattle Mariners Series Against Angels Featured This Bit of Interesting History
The Seattle Mariners lost two-of-three this past weekend to the Los Angeles Angels. It was likely the final nail in the coffin for the M's, who are 69-68 and 6.0 games out of first place in the American League West.
Though the weekend was a dreadful one because of that fact, there was an interesting historical nugget that came out of the trip to Southern California.
Per @MarinersPR:
...that it marks the first time in franchise history that Seattle has faced a pair of starting pitchers making their Major League debuts in the same series?...prior to the current Angels series, the closest Seattle got to facing starting pitchers making their MLB debuts was twice within a 5-game span on April 6, 1978 vs. Minnesota (Roger Erickson) and April 10, 1978 at Oakland (John Henry Johnson)...
The Mariners saw Italian left-hander Samuel Aldegheri on Friday night (a game they won 9-5) and saw right-hander Caden Dana on Sunday afternoon (in a game they lost 3-2).
The M's got to Aldegheri for five unearned runs in the top of the first inning in his debut but allowed Dana to get the win after throwing six solid innings against them on Sunday.
The Mariners will be back in action on Labor Day Monday against the Oakland Athletics in another American League West showdown. The M's will send All-Star Logan Gilbert to the mound against A's righty Osvaldo Bido. Gilbert is just 7-10 this year due to the lack of run support, but he'll look to close 2024 by getting as close to .500 as he can.
First pitch is 4:07 p.m. PT.
