Seattle Mariners Set Painful Record in Baseball History During 2024 Campaign
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Texas Rangers 6-5 in devastating fashion on Sunday afternoon in Arlington. The M's blew a 5-0 lead and missed a chance to gain a game in the American League West standings - as well as the wild card race.
Seattle is now 80-76 on the season and with six games to play, they'll need an incredible last week to secure a playoff berth for the second time in three years.
If you're looking for a silver lining out of Sunday's loss, I don't have one for you, but the M's did set an interesting record in baseball history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
The @Mariners have been hit by more pitches than any team in 's Modern Era with 113 HBP this season.
Cal Raleigh was hit by the 112th pitch, while J.P. Crawford was hit by the record-breaker.
The M's ability to get hit has become a big part of their offensive profile. Struggling offensively most of the year, Seattle has needed to take advantage of every opportunity to get on base. Guys like Ty France, who previously played for the Mariners until July, and Victor Robles, have become quite adept at crowding the plate and making pitchers uncomfortable.
The Mariners will start a new series with the Houston Astros on Monday night in Houston. First pitch is set for 5:10 p.m. PT as right-hander Bryce Miller pitches for the M's against fellow righty Hunter Brown.
The Astros will win the American League West with just one win in this series.
