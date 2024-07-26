Seattle Mariners Set to Do Something They Haven't Done Since 2016 Season
According to a recent press release, the Seattle Mariners are set to do something they haven't done since the 2016 season: Host "Sunday Night Baseball" at T-Mobile Park.
Tim Booth of the Associated Press posted a photo of the release on social media:
The Mariners game on Aug. 11 vs the Mets is now the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcast and will start at 4 pm PT.
First time the M’s have hosted a Sunday night game since 2016
For Mariners fans who are upset about the lack of national media attention, that is a nice little win. Karl Ravech, David Cone, Buster Olney and Eduardo Perez will be on the call for ESPN.
ESPN likely chose the game because of the probable playoff implications for both teams. The Mariners are 1.0 game back in the American League West currently and should be able to remain in contention thanks to a softer schedule and the acquisition of Randy Arozarena (plus any other trade deadlne additions). The Mets are currently in the No. 2 spot in the National League wild card race and are trying to chase down the Atlanta Braves for the top spot.
Before the M's can get to Aug. 11 though, they have to do their part this weekend against the lowly Chicago White Sox. Chicago has the worst record in baseball at 27-78 and is in contention for the worst record in major league history. Game one of the series is set for Friday night at 5:10 p.m. PT.
George Kirby (SEA) pitches against Drew Thorpe (CWS).
