Seattle Mariners Set to Release Veteran After Surprising Roster Shakeup
The Seattle Mariners are set to release veteran first baseman Rowdy Tellez after a surprising roster shakeup last week.
Per @MarinersPR on Thursday morning:
Roster move:
INF Rowdy Tellez was placed on unconditional release waivers for the purpose of granting him his unconditional release.
The Mariners designated Tellez for assignment last Friday before a series opener against the Chicago Cubs. They made the move in order to re-instate Luke Raley from the injured list, and it allowed them to keep Dominic Canzone on the roster, who has shown solid improvement during his time with the big-league club.
Tellez will now become a free agent and will look to continue his career elsewhere.
An eight-year veteran of the Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Mariners, Tellez is a .232 career hitter with 116 homers. Now 30 years old, he hit .208 for the Mariners with 11 homers. He had been signed to a minor league deal in the offseason and paired with Donovan Solano as a first base platoon. He played in 62 games with Seattle and became more valuable to the roster once Raley was injured at the end of April. With Raley back and Solano playing well, the M's appear content to use them at first. They could also go out and acquire another first baseman at the trade deadline.
The Mariners enter play on Thursday at 41-38 through the first 79 games of the season. They are finishing out a series with the Twins before heading to Texas for a weekend series.
