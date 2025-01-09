Seattle Mariners Settle on 2025 Salary With Team Ace Logan Gilbert
The Seattle Mariners had until 10 a.m. PT on Jan. 9 to to either settle on deals or prepare to go to arbitration court on seven players.
And fortunate for the Mariners, they avoided a hearing involving the No. 1 guy on their league-best starting rotation staff.
According to a report from MLB Network insider and New York Post columnist Jon Heyman, Seattle and Logan Gilbert settled on a one-year, $7.625 million contract through 2025 to avoid an arbitration hearing. That was roughly $700,000 less than what he was expected to earn in Arbitration, according to Spotrac.
Gilbert reached several career-firsts in 2024 and took over role as the Mariners' ace, at least in perception.
Gilbert was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in his four-year career. He also reached the 200-200 club (200 strikeouts, 200 innings pitched) for the first time since he was called up in 2021.
He finished 2024 with a 3.23 ERA and struck out 220 batters across 208.2 innings pitched and 33 starts. He held opposing hitters to a .196 batting average.
Gilbert tied for fourth in the majors with 22 quality starts and finished sixth in American League Cy Young voting with 25 points received on the final ballot.
According to advanced statistics on Baseball Savant, Gilbert ranks in the 96th percentile in the league in pitching run value. His fastball run value ranked in the 68th percentile, breaking run value ranked in the 99th percentile and his offspeed run value ranked in the 82nd percentile.
Luis Castillo had the No. 1 spot in the starting rotation for most of the year. But Gilbert's consistency and team-leading innings pitched and games started has changed the perception of the hierarchy Seattle's starting rotation.
Gilbert has the sixth-best odds at winning the AL Cy Young in 2025 at +1,600 according to BettingPros.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
RANDY AROZARENA, MARINERS AVOID ARBITRATION HEARING: The former American League Championship Series MVP and the Seattle Mariners avoided an arbitration hearing with an $11.3 million deal through 2025. CLICK HERE
MARINERS INSIDERS DISCUSS LUIS CASTILLO TRADE RUMORS: Seattle Times reporters Ryan Divish and Adam Jude talked about the team's reported trade discussions involving Luis Castillo in the latest episode of the "Extra Innings" podcast. CLICK HERE
MARINERS CLAIM RELIEVER OFF WAIVERS FROM THE BLUE JAYS: Danner was a former second-round draft pick and has spent the last eight seasons in the Toronto Blue Jays farm system. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.