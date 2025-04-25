Seattle Mariners Share Heartwarming Social Media Post For Newly-Engaged Couple
The Seattle Mariners have gone viral for several promotions this season that don't necessarily bode well for couples attending games at T-Mobile Park together.
The Mariners have a promotion that lets fans send an email to have Cal Raleigh break up with their partners by pre-recorded video on the jumbotron.
Seattle also occasionally has a game on the jumbotron between innings with couples on first dates at the ballpark. Both partners get a paddle with "yes" or "no" on either side and are asked questions to see how compatible they are on their answers. The final question in that game asks if both want to go on another date.
The Mariners shared a video on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) that was heartwarming and celebrated the continued relationship of two fans.
The video shows footage of two fans — Kelsey Mitts and Evan Zener — with Mitts throwing out the first pitch before a game against the Athletics on March 29. Zener won the opportunity to throw out the first pitch in a sweepstakes and gave the honor to Mitts for her birthday.
Zener caught for Mitts' pitch. After Zener made a solid catch on Mitts' throw, he proposed to his girlfriend to an audible gasp from Mitts and cheers from the fans in their seats who were watching the proposal.
Seattle's cameras caught Zener and Mitts after they made their way off the field. When they went to their suite, they were greeted by friends and family who celebrated with the newly-engaged couple.
Congratulations to all involved!
