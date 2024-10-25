Seattle Mariners Share Videos From High Performance Camp
There's one more series left in the 2024 MLB season. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are set to play Game 1 of the World Series at 5:08 p.m. PT on Friday.
But even though there's still a champion yet to be crowned, the Seattle Mariners are already at working preparing their prospects for 2025.
Some of the Mariners top players are competing in the Arizona Fall League. And players like Colt Emerson and Jared Sundstrom have looked great in the first two weeks of games.
And other Seattle prospects are at work, too. They aren't competing in games like the AFL competitors, but they're still developing big league habits.
The Mariners began the High Performance Camp just shortly before the AFL. And several top prospects are among the participants.
Some of the club's top and most promising prospects like Lazaro Montes, Jurrangelo Cijntje, Ryan Sloan, Ben Williamson and Michael Arroyo are among the hopeful future major leaguers at High Performance Camp.
The AFL offers prospects a month worth of games to compete in and improve. Teams use it for a variety of scenarios: extra games for players who were injured during the season, to get one extra look at prospects that might be ready for the next level, or for new draft picks that could use some games under their belt.
The High Performance Camp, meanwhile, is all about developing habits. The athletes participating very rarely "play" baseball. Instead, the focus is on various factors like diet, mechanics, sleep cycle and strength building. It's all about physical and tangible variables that can help a player develop big league routines.
And on Friday, the Mariners Player Development "X" account shared a video from High Performance Camp showing the prospects at work.
Despite the intensity shown in the video above, that hasn't stopped some of the players from having fun.
The Player Development account also shared a video on Thursday showing Montes playing bottle cap baseball.
Seattle's President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto has been extremely vocal in his support about how the team has created its current player development system and the results that have come from it.
Based on how spring training goes in 2025, that system might yield more positive results.
