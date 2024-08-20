Seattle Mariners Shortstop Hoping to Take Big Step in Injury Rehab This Week
The Seattle Mariners lost on Monday night to the Los Angeles Dodgers, continuing their freefall and slide from contention. After the Houston Astros win via a walk-off home run, the Mariners trail Houston by 5.0 games in the American League West race. They are now 6.5 games back in the wild card.
Neither race is technically over, but it feels as if things have slipped away from the M's on this road trip where they've gone 1-6.
If you're looking for silver linings at this point, there is this nugget on shortstop J.P. Crawford, who is making progress in his return from a broken finger.
Per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times:
Per Servais, JP Crawford is hoping to start swinging a bat this week as he tries to work his way back from the IL.
It would be nice for Crawford to come back, as the team values his energy, leadership and defensive ability at shortstop. Furthermore, his coming back would allow Dylan Moore to go back to the utility role that he excels in, as opposed to play almost everyday shortstop.
However, if the M's continue to slide, they'll take their time with Crawford and not rush him back.
Crawford is hitting just .204 this year with nine home runs and 32 RBI. He's also posted a .299 on-base percentage, which is well below the .380 he posted a year ago.
Lifetime, he's a .247 hitter. He's in the eighth year of his career with the Phillies and Mariners. He won a Gold Glove Award during the 2022 season.
The Mariners will take on the Dodgers again on Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. PT.
