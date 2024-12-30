Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford Putting in Offseason Work at Driveline Baseball
With the offseason more than half over, the Seattle Mariners have yet to make one major league move. The offseason has been extremely frustrating for Seattle, who has real needs at first base, second base and third base, none of which have been addressed.
For better or worse, it appears that any real improvements the Mariners make in 2025 will come from those already on the roster. They'll be counting on the healthy return of reliever Matt Brash, the continued development of Troy Taylor, a consistent Julio Rodriguez and the bounce back of shortstop JP Crawford.
The latter has been back at work trying to make that comeback a season a reality. Video was posted this weekend of Crawford working out at Driveline Baseball, which has become a hot spot for players to train in the offseason.
After a stellar 2023 season that saw him lead the American League in walks (94), Crawford regressed in a big way in 2024, hitting just .202 with nine homers and 37 RBI. He also spent two separate stints on the injured list. A come back season for him would go a long way toward getting the Mariners back into playoff contention. For the record, he has worked out at Driveline before each of the last two seasons.
The idea of Crawford fixing things in 2025 isn't a foreign concept, in fact it's being projected by Fangraphs's ZIPS projection.
The popular site recently put out their projections for the 2025 M's and they've got Crawford hitting .241 with11 homers, 50 RBI and a .337 on-base percentage. While they don't think Crawford will hit for much power anymore, a batting average that's 40 points higher would also lengthen the M's lineup.
You can see the full projections for the Mariners here.
