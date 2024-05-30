JP Crawford's Wife Had Awesome Instagram Post After His Walk-Off Wednesday
After J.P. Crawford hit a walk-off sac fly for the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night against the Houston Astros, his wife Kathleen took to Instagram for an awesome message.
You can see it below, as it was posted by the Mariners on social media:
The best thing you’ll see today @JP_Crawford’s dogs were fired up by his walk-off!
It was a great moment for Crawford, who helped Seattle take the third of three straight games against the division-rival Astros, and it's always fun when someone's spouse (and pets) are supportive and rooting for their significant other (and pet parent).
The 29-year-old Crawford is in the eighth year of his big league career, including six with the Mariners. Sidelined for a portion of this season with an oblique injury, he's hitting .211 with a .295 on-base percentage through just 32 games. He hit a career-high 19 homers a season ago and appears to be looking like himself again at the plate, registering hits in three of his last five contests.
He's a .250 career hitter with 49 home runs who also won a Gold Glove during the COVID 2020 season.
The Mariners are 31-26 and in first place in the American League West entering play on Thursday. They'll look for a four-game sweep of the Astros on Thursday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1:10 p.m. PT.
Logan Gilbert will be on the mound for Seattle while righty Spencer Arrighetti pitches for Houston, who is 6.5 games back of the Mariners.
