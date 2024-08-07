Seattle Mariners Sign Former Tampa Bay Rays Pitcher to Minor League Deal
The Seattle Mariners added to their organizational depth on Tuesday by signing former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Josh Fleming to a minor league deal.
Mike Curto, the broadcaster for the Tacoma Rainiers, put the information out on social media:
The Mariners have signed LHP Josh Fleming to a minor league deal and assigned him to Tacoma. A reliever, he has pitched in 25 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season with a 4.02 ERA.
Fleming is an interesting case in that he has starting and relief experience. While he's only made 25 starts out of 80 appearances, he has experience working as the "bulk guy" for the Rays, showing that he can add a little depth to both the starting and relief units with the Mariners organization.
Lifetime, Fleming is 20-14 with a 4.77 ERA. He did make those 25 appearances for Pittsburgh this year and pitched in a career-high 26 games for Tampa Bay in 2021. He also won a career-high 10 games that year.
He pitched 104.1 innings in 2021, also a career-high and was part of the Rays team that went to the World Series in the COVID 2020 year.
With the Mariners, he figures to be organizational depth, but given the recent struggles of lefty Tayler Saucedo on the mound, perhaps he could be a quick option for Seattle out of the bullpen.
The Mariners are now 59-55 and lead the American League West by 0.5 games over the Houston Astros. Seattle will take on the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
