Seattle Mariners' Skipper Provides Update on Important Lineup Change
NEW YORK -- Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor was scratched from the lineup on Friday night as the Mariners play the New York Mets in Game 1 of a three-game series. The first two games are at Citi Field, with the Sunday game being played in Williamsport, Penn., as part of the Little League Classic.
Naylor is feeling 'under the weather,' according to manager Dan Wilson, who met with the media about two hours before scheduled first pitch. Wilson said that Naylor 'needed a day' and they were going to give him a day.
Naylor had been scheduled to serve as the designated hitter, but when he was scratched, Mitch Garver was inserted into that spot. Donovan Solano is playing first base.
Acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks before the trade deadline, Naylor has been excellent for Seattle, hitting .292 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. He's become a key part of the M's lineup, hitting in both the No. 2 and No. 4 spots. The Mariners also acquired Eugenio Suarez from the D-backs at the deadline as well, giving them one of the deepest lineups in the American League.
Seattle enters play on Friday at 67-55 and in possession of the first wild card spot in the American League. They are also 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
First pitch on Friday is set for 4:10 p.m. PT as Luis Castillo (SEA) pitches against Sean Manaea. The two teams will play again on Saturday at 10:05 a.m. PT with Bryan Woo pitching against Nolan McLean, who will make his major league debut.
