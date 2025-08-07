Seattle Mariners' Slugger Makes History Last Achieved By Hall of Famer 25 Years Ago
The Seattle Mariners moved to a season-high nine games over .500 on Wednesday night with an 8-6 win over the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park. With the win, Seattle is now 62-53 and just two games back in the American League West race. They are also currently in possession of the second wild card spot.
Seattle hasn't made the playoffs since the 2022 season and is the only franchise to never appear in the World Series. After acquiring Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suarez and Caleb Ferguson at the trade deadline, the organization is hopeful that this is the year.
And if it is to be the year, the M's can certainly thank catcher Cal Raleigh, who has put together a historic campaign. A candidate for the American League MVP Award, Raleigh has hit a league-best 42 home runs, and he's also got 90 RBIs, which has made history not seen in the last quarter century.
Per Mariners PR:
Raleigh is the first MLB catcher to reach 90+ RBI in his team's first 115 games since Mike Piazza-NYM (2000).
Raleigh had a two-RBI single on Wednesday in that win against the White Sox.
One of the greatest hitting catchers of all-time, Piazza spent seven years with the Dodgers, winning the Rookie of the Year in 1993 and making six All-Star Games. He then spent eight years with the New York Mets.
In total, he played 16 years with the Dodgers, Mets, Florida Marlins, San Diego Padres and Athletics, hitting .308 with 427 home runs. He was a 12-time All-Star and a 10-time Silver Slugger.
He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016, the same year as Mariners' legend Ken Griffey Jr.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the series win over the Texas Rangers, the history made by Julio Rodriguez, energy around the organization and much more. Furthermore, he's joined by World Baseball Classic expert Shawn Spradling, who talks about the slew of M's that could play in the event next spring. CLICK HERE:
JULIO PASSES A-ROD: Julio Rodriguez just passed Alex Rodriguez for the most 20-20 seasons in team history, a tremendous feat for the 24-year old. CLICK HERE:
LUIS TORRENS SIGHTING: The former Mariners catcher took the mound for the Mets on Monday, making some history, but M's fans have already seen that. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.