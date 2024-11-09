Seattle Mariners Slugger Luke Raley Could Be Answer at First Base in 2025
The MLB offseason is still in relative infancy, and the Seattle Mariners are yet to make a move entering Saturday despite annual General Manager meetings coming to an end on Nov. 7.
The Mariners are still yet to find their answers at first base, second and third. But the team could potentially look inside the organization to find the answer for at least one of those spots.
Seattle slugger Luke Raley was one of the team's best power hitters down the stretch last season. In fact, he was one of the best hitters in the league period.
Raley had a .276 batting average with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs with a .980 OPS (.598 SLG) in 43 games from Aug. 1 to the end of the season.
And Raley did most of that playing first base.
The fourth-year player took over primary duties at first base after the Mariners traded 2022 All-Star Ty France to the Cincinnati Reds. Raley split time with 2024 trade deadline acquisition Justin Turner. Raley was often pulled from the lineup when a left-handed starter was on the mound.
Raley also played the outfield, filling in when Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena or Victor Robles were out with injury or needed a rest.
In an article published by the Seattle Times' Adam Jude, Raley talked about his ability to play multiple positions.
“Obviously, I take pride in being a good defender wherever I am,” Raley said late in the season. “And being able to play four positions, as a player that just increases your value to the team.”
With Seattle's limited payroll, it would make sense for the club to platoon first base again with Raley or another in-house option like Dylan Moore. The club could also re-sign Turner and run back the duo of him and Raley.
There's also the matter of the cost of other potential first base options.
Free agent multi-time Gold Glover Christian Walker is estimated to potentially earn upwards of $20 million a year, right on the fringe of the Mariners' reported payroll flexibility. Pete Alonso is estimated to earn a $200 million contract, likely taking him off the board for the eam entirely. The M's have also been rumored as potential trade partners with the Boston Red Sox for former first-round pick Triston Casas. But he would likely require a haul that Seattle is unwilling to agree to.
But there's the matter of Raley's splits.
Raley had a career season in 2024. Overall, he hit .243 with a career-high in home runs (22) and RBIs (58) while playing more games than he ever has in a single seasons (137). But most of his damage was done against righties.
Raley had a .189 average against left-handed pitching with two home runs and four RBIs compared to a .255 average with 20 homers and 54 RBIs against right-handers.
Mariners manager Dan Wilson said the following about Raley in Jude's article:
“He’s a guy who just has a lot of tools. He can run, plays good defense and can really swing the bat. He’s a guy who has really flourished in all areas, and it’s been a really good year for Luke.”
Raley has defensive versatility and acumen, has power and possesses speed on the base paths. The only thing stopping Raley from being an every-day player is his poor stats against southpaws. If Raley shows improvement in that regard in spring training, then there's a good chance Seattle's starting first baseman on Opening Day in 2025 will be the Lake Erie College product.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
YOUNG UNLIKELY TO FACTOR INTO MARINERS OPENING DAY PLANS: A top Seattle Mariners prospect is unlikely to factor into the team's starting second base position for Opening Day, per a report from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer. CLICK HERE
TOP MARINERS PROSPECT EARNS IMPRESSIVE HONOR: No. 1 Seattle Mariners prospect was named an Arizona Fall League 'Fall-Star' despite exiting the AFL early. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PLACING EMPHASIS ON VETERAN PRESENCE: The Seattle Mariners have found value in having a successful veteran in the clubhouse for several seasons, and want to keep that going in 2025. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.