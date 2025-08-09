Seattle Mariners Slugger Impresses as He Begins Critical Rehab Assignment
The Seattle Mariners seem to be days away from having several injured players return to the fold.
The Mariners currently have starting-caliber players Luke Raley, Victor Robles, Bryce Miller and Ryan Bliss on the injured list. All of those players have either begun or will soon begin respective rehab assignments.
Raley, a first baseman/outfielder, began his rehab assignment with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Friday. And the versatile slugger had a solid first game back.
Raley went 2-for-4 with a run in the Rainiers' 7-0 win against the Reno Aces. He scored in the bottom of the third on a two-RBI double from top 100 prospect Harry Ford. He started the game as a designated hitter.
Raley has been on the injured list since July 30 (retroactive to July 27) due to back spasms. It's his second stint on the IL this season. He missed time from April 30-June 20 due to a right oblique strain.
The pair of injuries has limited Raley to just 49 games this season. He's scored 19 runs and has hit six doubles and four home runs with 18 RBIs. He's slashed .220/.343/.348 with a .691 OPS.
Raley was acquired by Seattle in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Jan. 5, 2024. In his first year with the Mariners, he scored 58 runs in 137 games and hit 19 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs with 58 RBIs. He slashed .243/.320/.463 with a .783 OPS. His home runs, RBIs and games played were all career-highs.
The Mariners are now 64-53 and just 1.5 games back in the American League West race.
