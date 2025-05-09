Upcoming Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners will return to T-Mobile Park on Friday on a historic stretch not seen by the franchise in over two decades.
The Mariners won their eighth and ninth consecutive series on the road against the Texas Rangers and the Athletics over the last week. The team hasn't won nine straight series since 2001, when the club tied an MLB-record 116 wins and made the American League Championship Series.
Seattle will return home for a six-game homestead beginning with a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m. PT on Friday.
Here's the upcoming pitching matchups for the set between the Mariners and Blue Jays:
Friday, May 9 — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Kevin Gausman (Toronto)
Castillo had an inconsistent first five starts to the season, but has come into his own in his last pair of outings. He has had two straight, six-inning quality starts, against the Miami Marlins on April 26 and Rangers on May 3. He's struck out seven total batters, walked four and allowed one earned run on five hits in his last two outings.
Gausman is coming off one of his best starts of the year against the Cleveland Guardians on May 3. He pitched six innings, fanned nine, walked one and allowed one hit. In his three starts before then, he allowed 12 earned runs on 15 hits (two home runs).
Saturday, May 10 — Logan Evans (Seattle) vs. Bowden Francis (Toronto)
Evans is two starts into his major league career and has been solid outside of one inning. He struck out three in his debut against the Marlins on April 27, walked three and allowed two earned runs on two hits (one home run). Against the Rangers on May 4, Evans fanned five, walked two and allowed six earned runs on 11 hits. All six earned runs came in one inning.
Francis hasn't had a quality start since his outing against Seattle on April 18. Since then, he's struck out five total batters and allowed 14 earned runs on 22 hits (six homers). Five of those home runs allowed were against the Boston Red Sox on April 29.
Sunday, May 11 — Bryce Miller (Seattle) vs. Jose Urena (Toronto)
Miller is still trying to work his way back to the form he displayed in the second half of 2024, and he's coming off his shortest start of 2025. He pitched four innings against the Athletics on May 5, struck out one, hit another with a pitch and allowed four earned runs on seven hits (one home run).
Miller fought through nagging soreness and tightness through his first six starts. He was healthy for his seventh start but didn't have a good handle on his secondary pitches. Another healthy start could help Miller get closer to the form that made him one of the best pitchers in the American League post-All-Star break last season.
Urena made his second appearance of the season (first start) against the Los Angeles Angels on May 6. He pitched 4.1 innings, struck out two, walked one and allowed two earned run on four hits (one home run). The 11-year veteran has a season ERA of 8.59 with five strikeouts in 7.1 innings pitched.
