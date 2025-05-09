Seattle Mariners GM Gives Exciting Injury Update on Ace Pitcher Logan Gilbert
SEATTLE — One of the most valuable players on the Seattle Mariners roster is working toward his return.
Mariners ace Logan Gilbert has been out since April 25 due to a Grade 1 right elbow flexor strain. He was injured in a start against the Miami Marlins that night and put on the injured list the next day.
Gilbert's original timeline had him shut down for two weeks before being reassessed for a throwing program. On Seattle's recent road trip, Gilbert was throwing in the outfield at progressively greater distances.
Mariners general manager Justin Hollander provided an injury update on Gilbert before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. According to Hollander, Gilbert could go from the outfield back to the mound before Seattle's six-game homestead is over.
"(Gilbert) will throw again today," Hollander said. "If that progresses well, he could touch the mound by the end of this homestand and throw some sort of bullpen, or just throw off the mound. Taking it throwing session by throwing session, but the plan is, if it goes well today, that he would throw off a mound before the end of the homestand."
Gilbert, who made his first All-Star game last season, had a 2.37 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 30.1 innings pitched across six starts before his injury. Outside of his early pull against the Marlins, he had at least seven strikeouts in every one of his outings.
Gilbert's injury was the latest in a series of ailments the Mariners pitching staff has dealt with this season. George Kirby began the season the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Several relievers have been on the injured list at various points including Matt Brash, Troy Taylor, Jackson Kowar and Trevor Gott.
Gilbert's return will provide a big boost to the rotation. They entered Friday's game against the Blue Jays 15th in the majors, and ninth in the American League in ERA (3.97).
