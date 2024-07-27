Seattle Mariners Social Media Team Goes Viral For Ill-Timed Post Before Trade
The Seattle Mariners social media team fell victim to the Major League Baseball trade deadline on Friday.
On Friday morning, the M's social team posted a "happy birthday" message to reliever Ryne Stanek. Hours later, the M's had traded Stanek to the New York Mets for a minor leaguer.
I guess the social media admins will have to start checking in with baseball operations before posting things around the trade deadline!
The popular account @UnfortunateMLB re-posted the screenshot of the M's post, making it go viral in other social media circles.
Stanek's trading comes as somewhat of a surprise to M's fans. Though he's hardly been perfect, and has struggled lately, the M's bullpen is hanging on by a thread. Though they just added Yimi Garcia in a trade and appear to have dodged a bullet with regards to Gregory Santos's knee, the M's could use more arms - not less.
Stanek was signed this past offseason as a way to cover for the absence of Matt Brash, who is out for the year with Tommy John surgery. Furthermore, Santos didn't make his debut until early July, so Stanek's signing also covered for his absence as well.
The 33-year-old Stanek is in the ninth year of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Houston Astros and Mariners. He helped Houston win the 2022 World Series and is 16-17 lifetime with a 3.54 ERA. This year, he went 6-3 with Seattle with a 4.38 ERA. He recently blew games against the Astros and the Los Angeles Angels, signficant losses in the M's recent 10-20 stretch.
In return, the Mariners acquired outfielder Rhylan Thomas.
