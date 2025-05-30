Seattle Mariners' Star Cal Raleigh is Doing Something That Only Shohei Ohtani is Doing
The Seattle Mariners lost 9-3 against the Washington Nationals on Thursday night, falling to 30-25 on the season. Despite the loss, catcher Cal Raleigh continued to do his part, going 1-for-2 with two walks, a single and a stolen base. He also threw out a runner stealing from behind the plate.
And according to M's broadcaster Gary Hill Jr., Raleigh is now doing something that only Shohei Ohtani is doing around the league.
Cal Raleigh (C) 19 HR 6 SB and
Shohei Ohtani (DH) 20 HR 11 SB
The only players leading their positions in both homers and steals
It's been an incredible start to the year for Raleigh, who has ascended into the best catcher in the league, according to some. He's hitting .260 with the 19 homers, 37 RBIs and the six steals. If you add that to his work with the M's pitching staff and his defensive ability, he's truly invaluable to the Mariners and their chase for an American League West title.
Though Aaron Judge is already the clear favorite for the American League MVP award, Raleigh is certainly in the conversation through the first 55 games.
The Mariners enter play on Friday in first place in the division, but they are just 0.5 games up on the Houston Astros.
They'll take on the Minnesota Twins on Friday, who have an identical 30-25 record. Seattle will send right-hander Bryan Woo to the mound against rookie Zebby Matthews.
Woo has gone 5-2 this season with a 2.69 ERA. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," as he talks about the disappointing loss on Thursday against the Nationals and the bullpen decisions that took place in it. Furthermore, where has the offense from April gone? How concerned are we about George Kirby? And what are all the big roster decisions that this team has to make moving forward. CLICK HERE:
NO QUESTION: According to ESPN researcher Paul Hembekides, there's "no question," that Cal Raleigh is the best catcher in the league. CLICK HERE:
THAT's LIFE in BASEBALL: Logan Evans's recent demotion might not be fair, but it's totally understandable from the Mariners' perspective. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.