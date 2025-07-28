Seattle Mariners Star Just Passed Mickey Mantle in Baseball History
The Seattle Mariners lost 4-1 against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon at Angel Stadium. With the loss, Seattle is now 56-50, and they've fallen into a tie for the third and final wild card spot with the Texas Rangers, who have won eight of their last nine.
Despite the loss, it was another big day for Cal Raleigh, who hit his 41st home run of the campaign. With Aaron Judge now on the injured list, Raleigh has a clear shot at American League MVP, and he'd be the first M's player to win the MVP since Ichiro in 2001.
He also just passed Mickey Mantle in baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Cal Raleigh’s 41 home runs break a tie with 1961 Mickey Mantle for most by a switch-hitter in his team’s first 106 games of a season
In the Baseball Hall of Fame, Mantle is one of the most decorated players in the sports rich history. A 20-time All-Star and a seven-time World Series champion, Mantle also won three MVPs, a Gold Glove, a Triple Crown and a batting title. He spent 18 years in the big leagues with the New York Yankees, hitting 536 career home runs.
Raleigh has already set his career-high in home runs, surpassing the 34 he hit a season ago. He has 86 RBIs, which lead the American League.
The Mariners will be back in action on Monday night against the Athletics in West Sacramento. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. PT.
