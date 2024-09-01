Mariners Star Continues Historic Domination of Los Angeles Angels on Saturday Night
The Seattle Mariners dropped an extremely tough game on Saturday night, losing 5-4 to the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.
With the loss, Seattle is now 69-67 and 5.0 games back in the American League West race. They are also 4.5 games back of the American League wild card.
Though the loss was a major gut-punch for the M's dwindling playoff chances, it was a solid game for Julio Rodiguez, who continues his week-long bounce back from a difficult season.
Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with three singles and two RBI. He had homered in the previous two games and appears to be gaining steam under new hitting coach Edgar Martinez.
With the three-hit day, Rodriguez continues to be part of this solid category in recent baseball history.
Per @MarinersPR:
@JRODshow44. has 37 career games with 3+ hits, 7th-most in @MLB since 2022.
Furthermore, according to Mariners PR, Rodriguez also leads all active players in batting average against the Angels.
...that Julio is batting .341 (44x129) in his career against the Angels, highest batting average against Los Angeles-AL among active players (min. 100 PA)?…J-Rod ranks ahead of Manny Machado (.335), Chas McCormick (.331) and J.D. Martinez (.329)
Those numbers were put out before the game, so they have actually gone up.
With the standout performance, Rodriguez is now hitting .259 with 13 homers and 46 RBI. He's going to finish up with a season that is a far cry from his back-to-back Silver Slugger campaigns, but he can still help the M's get hot down the stretch and carry some momentum into the playoffs or into the 2025 season.
The 23-year-old is a .273 hitter lifetime with 73 homers and 224 RBI. He's stolen 80 bases and owns a .794 OPS.
The Mariners will be back in action on Sunday afternoon against the Angels. First pitch from Angel Stadium is set for 1:07 p.m. PT. Bryce Miller takes the mound against Caden Dana.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the criticism that Jerry Dipoto has received in Scott Servais's firing, the M's early success under Dan Wilson and the comments made by Ryan Divish recently on the "Marine Layer" podcast. Furthermore, Danny O'Neil, who wrote a tough column calling for Dipoto to be fired joins the show. CLICK HERE:
ROBLES KEEPS MAKING HISTORY: Victor Robles is a history-maker on the bases! CLICK HERE:
JULIO CLOSING IN ON HISTORY: Julio Rodriguez is working to join Ichiro Suzuki in team history. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: