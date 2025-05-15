Julio Rodriguez Has High Praise For Aaron Judge After Mariners and Yankees Series
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge brought his MVP show on the road to Seattle this week and he did not disappoint, going 5-for-11 in a three-game set against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
His eighth-inning home run on Wednesday won the game for New York, as the Yankees took the series finale 3-2.
After Wednesday's game, M's star Julio Rodriguez couldn't do anything except be impressed by what Judge is doing.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Julio Rodríguez on Aaron Judge:
"What he's doing, like I do that on PlayStation maybe. It's just the truth. You've got to acknowledge the fact that he's doing so good."
That's an understatement, as Judge is hitting .412 with 15 homers. He's attempting to become the first player to hit .400 for a season since Ted Williams hit .406 in 1941. A six-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger, Judge is on track to also win his third American League MVP Award.
And while Rodriguez isn't at that level, he is off to a solid start this year himself. He's hitting just .229 with seven homers, 20 RBIs and five stolen bases. He's also posting a .720 OPS and a 112 OPS+ as of Thursday.
The Mariners are off on Thursday but they'll be back in action on Friday night when they take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT. The M's will likely send Logan Evans to the mound against Stephen Kolek, who is a former M's prospect.
