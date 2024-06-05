Multiple Mariners Prospects Take Home Monthly Awards in May
The month of May was very good to several Seattle Mariners' minor leaguers, as multiple prospects took home monthly awards.
Per Mariners Player Development on social media:
More awards to go around on the farm!
-Logan Evans named Texas League Pitcher of the Month
-Brock Rodden is the Northwest League Player of the Month
-Lazaro Montes & Will Schomberg take home California League monthly honors
Let's start with Montes, who is the No. 4 prospect in the organization and the No. 82 prospect in all of baseball (per MLB.com). Playing for Single-A Modesto, Montes is hitting .325 this season (49 games) with nine homers and 57 RBI. He is just 19 years old and plays in the outfield.
Schomberg is not ranked in the Top 30 Mariners' prospects. He's 23-years-old and also plays at Modesto. He played his college ball at Davidson. He's 5-1 this season with a 2.44 ERA in 48.0 innings.
The 24-year-old Rodden is playing at High-A Everett and is also not in the Top 30 prospects. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 draft out of Wichita State. He's hitting .313 this year with six homers and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
Evans is the prospect with the most buzz right now, as the Mariners just announced they were moving him to the bullpen with a plan of promoting him to the big leagues later this summer.
It's been a quick and meteoric rise for Evans, who was just drafted last season as well.
Evans is 6-2 this year at Double-A with a 1.18 ERA. He's struck out 48 batters in 53.1 innings.
