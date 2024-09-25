Julio Rodriguez Speaks to MLB Network About His Hot Streak, Weekly Honor and More
The Seattle Mariners enter Tuesday coming off one of their best wins of the season on Monday.
The Mariners beat the Astros 6-1 thanks to a solid night from the offense that was backed off by a quality start from Bryce Miller.
Seattle has been one of the best teams in the league over the last three weeks of the season. It's gone 12-6 since Sept. 4 (.667 winning percentage). And a lot of that success has been due to the elite play of Julio Rodriguez.
Rodriguez earned some recognition for his play and was named the American League Player of the Week before Monday's win against Houston.
Rodriguez spoke on "Intentional Talk" on the MLB Network before Monday's game against the Astros. He spoke about his solid stretch and the Mariners' current playoff push.
"I mean, we're feeling good. Like you said, we're on the outside looking in. But we're taking it one game at a time. We're trying to put a really good ball game (together) every single time we get step on the field . Especially with this really good chance that we got. Everything is laying it out there and just give our best game. And we're going to give it one game at a time and see what happens at the end of the year."
Over Seattle's 12-6 stretch, Rodriguez is hitting .360 (31-for-86) with six home runs and 18 RBIs. He has eight multi-hit games. He's had three or more hits in six of those games.
Rodriguez hasn't had the season that he would have wanted this year but he's turning it up when it matters the most for the Mariners.
He began the month with a .259 batting average with 13 home runs and 46 RBIs. Entering Tuesday, his average is up to .275 with 19 home runs and 65 RBIs. He's one home run away from having his third-straight 20-home run, 20-steal season.
Rodriguez's solid stretch has coincided with Seattle's recent success. The hope now is that can actually lead to a playoff berth. The M's are 4.0 games back in the American League West and 1.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot.
