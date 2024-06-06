Mariners' Star Reliever Takes Positive Step as He Battles Back Injury
After giving a solid self-assessment about his injured back on Wednesday, Seattle Mariners' ace reliever Andres Munoz was out playing catch on Thursday before the Mariners and A's game under the watchful eye of a team trainer.
Per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710, who captured some of his throwing on video:
Muñoz playing catch. Fist bumps after.
Munoz doesn't figure to be available on Thursday (he said as much on Wednesday), but this is still a positive development for both him and the organization. He left Tuesday's game with a bulky back after a collision at home plate following a wild pitch. The initial thought was that it might be an ankle, but later reporting indicated that he's been dealing with a back issue for most of the season.
The Mariners need Munoz back, but they also can't afford to be reckless with him. One of the best relievers in the American League, he has 12 saves and is staring down a possible All-Star selection later this summer.
Acquired from the San Diego Padres during the 2020 season, Munoz has ascended to the top of the M's bullpen after the 2023 trade of Paul Sewald, as well as his general effectiveness.
He has 30 career saves and a 2.69 ERA. He's struck out 230 career batters in 163.2 innings.
The Mariners enter play on Thursday at 35-28 and in first place in the American League West. They'll wrap up the series with the A's at 12:37 p.m. PT as Bryan Woo takes the mound.
