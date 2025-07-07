Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Bryan Woo Discusses Making First All-Star Game
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will have at least four players representing the team at the 2025 All-Star Game, which takes place at 5 p.m. PT on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta.
In addition to catcher Cal Raleigh, who was announced as an American League starter earlier this week, it was announced that starting pitcher Bryan Woo, closer Andres Munoz and outfielder Julio Rodriguez will all head to the Midsummer Classic. It's the third All-Star nod for Rodriguez, second for Munoz and first for Woo.
After receiving the news, Woo called his parents and celebrated the news with them.
"A lot of screaming," Woo said after Seattle's win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. "Not a lot of words at first. But they were super excited. Obviously super proud. I think we were all kind of hoping (it would happen), but like I said before, there's not really a whole lot you can do about it. Kind of just hope. ... (My parents), my sister, girlfriend, family, everybody has been super supportive and they're a big reason why I feel like I've been able to do what I do. This is just as important for them as it is for me."
Woo has posted a career-best 2.77 ERA this season with 104 strikeouts in 107.1 innings pitched across 17 starts. He's the only starter in the majors this season with at least 15 outings to go through at least six innings in all of his starts.
Woo knew that the All-Star Game was a possibility, but, as he said, he knew it was out of his control. That didn't stop him from pitching and playing like he would earn his first All-Star nod.
"You don't know when, or if, it's gonna happen but you don't plan on anything else," Woo said. "You work as hard as you can and — I wouldn't say 'expect' those things — but you hope that the consistency and the work over the years will all manifest itself into something like this. ... Obviously, super grateful for the opportunity. But I think (I'll) just try and to enjoy it as much as I can. You work so hard to do something like this and definitely try to not let it pass you by."
Woo, who's in his third major league season, is the fourth member of the Mariners current starting rotation to be named to the All-Star Game in the last four seasons. Luis Castillo and George Kirby made it in 2023 and Logan Gilbert made it in 2024. It was Castillo's third career All-Star nod (the first two were with the Cincinnati Reds) and Kirby and Gilbert's first.
"I think anybody can have one good year, but the fact that we've got guys in it every year speaks volumes to what we're able to do consistently here," Woo said. "It's not just one guy, it's everybody helping each other. Luis, obviously, setting the standard and being the 'Rock.' Learning from him and seeing how he goes about his business and how he's done it the last couple years, George doing it so quickly and so effortlessly, Logan doing it in kind of a different way, but his own way, and doing it at such a high level.
"... And I know Bryce is gonna be right there, as well. It's a ton of fun to be around all the guys every day and learn from each other, and everybody's so open to helping one another. It's such a good group. Super privileged to be around every day."
Gilbert didn't get a chance to pitch in the 2024 All-Star Game due to throwing so close to the event, and Munoz didn't make an appearance despite being named Gilbert's replacement. Woo likely won't have that issue.
Woo's next start is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. PT on July 10 against the New York Yankees — five days before the All-Star Game.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS CLINCH TRIFECTA OF SHUTOUTS WITH 1-0 WIN AGAINST PIRATES: The Mariners came out on the winning end of a marquee pitching duel between George Kirby and Paul Skenes to secure the series sweep over the Pirates. CLICK HERE
JULIO RODRIGUEZ, BRYAN WOO, ANDRES MUNOZ NAMED ALL-STARS: The M's will have four All-Stars at the Midsummer Classic, based on the initial roster release. CLICK HERE
FORMER MARINERS FIRST BASEMAN EXPECTED TO BE TRADED: Carlos Santana, who played with the Mariners during their playoff drought-breaking season in 2022, is reportedly on the trade market. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.