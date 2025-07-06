Former Seattle Mariners First Baseman Expected to Be Traded at Deadline, Could Team Pursue Reunion?
The Seattle Mariners are reported to be targeting corner infielders in the trade market, with the trade deadline set to take place at 3 p.m. PT on July 31. A recent offseason target for the Mariners is reportedly available.
According to a story from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, first baseman Carlos Santana is expected to be dealt from the Cleveland Guardians. Santana signed a one-year, $12 million contract to return to Cleveland for his third stint with the organization. The 16-year veteran began his career with and played eight seasons for the Guardians from 2010-17. He returned to Cleveland for two more seasons from 2019-20.
Santana is also a former player for Seattle. The Mariners acquired Santana in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on June 27, 2022, and he was a critical role player for the M's during their playoff drought-breaking season.
In 79 games with Seattle, Santana scored 35 runs and hit eight doubles and 15 home runs with 39 RBIs. He slashed .192/.293/.400 with a .693 OPS.
The Mariners tried to bring back Santana this previous offseason. The contract was reportedly worth more money and was a two-year deal, but Santana chose to sign with the Guardians instead.
Santana, 39-years-old, is near the end of his career and his decision to return to Cleveland seemed to be him wanting to close out his career where it began rather than a lack of desire to return to the Pacific Northwest.
Santana, who developed a relationship with franchise star Julio Rodriguez during the former's time in Seattle, has scored 39 runs in 82 games this season. He's hit seven doubles and 10 homers with 38 RBIs and slashed .237/.331/.366 with a .697 OPS.
The Mariners have used a platoon at first base this season. It was Rowdy Tellez against righties and Donovan Solano against left-handers for the majority of the year, but the team has since released Tellez and activated Luke Raley off the injured list to play first against right-handers.
Santana is a switch hitter and would be able to offer Seattle home run-power without the worry of platooning the position. But there is the caveat of cost, the fact he'd be a rental and what the Mariners would have to give up to get him.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
DAN WILSON COMPLIMENTS TO M'S MENTAL SKILLS STAFF: Wilson expanded more on the importance the mental skills coaches play into the team before a 1-0 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. CLICK HERE
LUIS CASTILLO ROCK SOLID IN MARINERS 1-0 WIN OVER PIRATES: The veteran Mariners pitcher put together his best outing of the season and clinched a series win for his team Saturday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS HAVE THREE OF THE MOST EFFICIENT STARTING PITCHERS EVER: Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Bryan Woo are among the best pitchers in MLB history in an incredible statistic. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.