BREAKING: Julio Rodriguez, Bryan Woo, Andres Munoz Earn All-Star Nods for Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE - The Seattle Mariners will be one of the most well-represented teams at the upcoming MLB All-Star Game, which is set to take place at 5 p.m. PT on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Cal Raleigh was already announced as the American League's starting catcher for the Midsummer Classic, and he will be joined by three teammates.
Outfielder Julio Rodriguez, starting pitcher Bryan Woo and closer Andres Munoz were named All-Stars on Sunday, giving Seattle a total of four this season. That's the most for the franchise since 2018 when Nelson Cruz, Edwin Diaz, Mitch Haniger and Jean Segura each participated.
It's the third All-Star selection for Rodriguez (2022, '23), second for Munoz ('24) and first for Woo.
"What a tremendous honor for all three of them, and I think a tremendous honor for our club, as well," M's manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Sunday. "Really excited for all of them. ... Really cool that Cal will have company and I think having teammates there really makes it all the more special to be a part of that experience."
Entering Sunday, Rodriguez had scored 53 runs in 88 games. He's hit 12 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs with 43 RBIs. He's also stolen 15 bases and has slashed .247/.307/.387 with a .694 OPS. He's among the league-leaders in defensive runs saved (DRS). He's tied for fourth in the majors and second in the American League with 12 DRS.
Woo has posted a 2.77 ERA this season with 104 strikeouts in 107.1 innings pitched across 17 starts. He's the only starter in baseball this season with a minimum of 15 starts to go at least six innings in all of his outings.
Munoz has a 1.09 ERA this season and has fanned 44 batters in 33 innings across 34 appearances. He's had 20 saves in 25 opportunities — which is two saves away from tying his career high, set last year. Munoz made the team last year, but did not pitch in the game.
"It means a lot," Munoz said in a pregame interview Sunday. "Just to be with them is really awesome for me. I am happy for them, too. Especially for Woo. He deserves it. Everyone deserves it obviously. But especially for him, because it's his first time, I'm happy for him."
The Mariners have a balanced representation at this year's Midsummer Classic, which can be seen as a reflection of the talent displayed at all levels by the team this season.
"It's interesting how that is how it turns out," Wilson said. "I think you can really build teams around the middle. We got guys that aren't going to the All-Star Game that are very solid for us up the middle, as well. You look at the contributions J.P. (Crawford) has made and Cole (Young) since he's been here. It's a good team, it's a solid team. It's a team that you have such a firm foundation in those guys up the middle, and it's great to see them get honored by the peers they play with."
