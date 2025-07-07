Seattle Mariners Secure Trifecta of Shutouts With 1-0 Win Against Pittsburgh Pirates
SEATTLE — Sunday's game between the Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park was advertised ahead of time as a pitching duel between two of the best hurlers in their respective leagues, and it lived to the billing.
Mariners starter George Kirby reigned victorious over Pirates superstar Paul Skenes and helped lead the M's to a 1-0 win over the Pirates. The victory clinched a sweep for Seattle, and improved its record to 48-42 on the season. The Mariners stayed within seven games of the Houston Astros in the American League West and maintained a 2.5-game hold for the final AL Wild Card spot over the Boston Red Sox.
Kirby finished the game with nine strikeouts in 6.1 innings and allowed four hits. Skenes fanned 10 in five innings, allowed five hits and hit one batter.
"At the end of the day, matchups are always cool, but I can't control that," Kirby said after the game. "Just gonna go out there, do what I can do, give the team the best chance to win. I knew it would be a low-scoring game, so I had to come out aggressive and get ahead. And I did that."
Seattle's bullpen, which has been leaned on a lot during the team's stretch of 17 consecutive games, secured victory again after Kirby's dominant outing. The trio of Carlos Vargas, Gabe Speier and Andres Munoz allowed one hit in 2.2 combined inning and struck out four. Speier struck out the side in the eighth before turning the game over the Munoz in the ninth.
Munoz, who was announced as an All-Star for the second-straight year during the game, retired the side in order and earned his second save in as many days and 21st on the season.
"Pitching was a big part of the story," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "Obviously George, I thought, had incredible stuff today. I thought his secondaries and the way he was spinning the all was outstanding. ... And then the bullpen came in and just continued right where they left off. ... Just an outstanding day on the mound."
For the second day in a row, Seattle needed just one run to secure the win. Randy Arozarena hit a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth for the eventual final of 1-0. It was his sixth homer in team's seven-game homestand.
Sunday's win marked the first time Mariners recorded three consecutive shutouts in franchise history. They won the three-game set against the Pirates by scores of 6-0, 1-0 and 1-0. Seattle's pitching staff fanned 36 batters, walked four and allowed 12 hits in 27 pitches.
"We're definitely gonna enjoy the rest tomorrow," Wilson said. "And I think a lot of our guys need it. They've pushed hard, no doubt about it. And that's a testament to the character that's in that clubhouse. We talk about it a lot. ... They fought hard in this stretch. ... Now we get a little bit of rest."
The Mariners finished 11-6 during their 17-game stretch and didn't lose a series.
Seattle will receive an overdue day off Monday before heading east for a three-game series against the New York Yankees. Game 1 begins at 4:05 p.m. PT on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. Logan Gilbert will start for the Mariners and Will Warren will start for the Yankees.
