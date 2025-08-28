Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Sees League-Best Streak Come to an Ends
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners had a strong homestand and will look to carry that momentum on the road trip.
The Mariners won two consecutive series against the Athletics and San Diego Padres and went 4-2 overall on the homestand. In the second home series against San Diego, Seattle won the inaugural Vedder Cup (named after vocalist/guitarist Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam fame) and capped off the set with a 4-3 win Wednesday.
Despite earning the victory against the Padres, one of the most impressive streak in baseball belonging to an M's pitcher came to an end.
Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo got the nod in the win against San Diego on Wednesday. He struck out six batters, issued one walk, hit a batter and allowed two earned runs on six hits in 5.2 innings pitched.
It was the first time this season Woo didn't go through the sixth inning, which ended a stretch of 25 consecutive games with six or more innings pitched and two or less walks.
Seattle manager Dan Wilson hasn't been shy letting Woo get himself out of jams at various points this season. But in the situation Woo was in Wednesday — bases loaded with two outs and protecting a three-run lead — Wilson opted to go with left-handed reliever Gabe Speier to get the final out of the inning.
"(Wilson's) done such a great job at keeping an open line of communication of what he's thinking through some of those situations," Woo said after the game. "He's given me the opportunity (to finish the inning) plenty of times before earlier in the year and was able to come through on those. Just wasn't able to do it today."
With Woo's streak ended, he still owns another impressive one. According to a post from Mariners PR on "X," Woo has a streak of 28 games with five or more innings pitched dating back to last season, which is the best in the American League.
Entering Thursday, Woo has a 2.95 ERA with 166 strikeouts in 164.2 innings pitched across 26 starts.
