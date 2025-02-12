Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez Ranked as Top 25 Player Going Into 2025 By MLB Network
The wait for baseball is officially over. Pitchers and catchers have reported to spring training for the Seattle Mariners at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.
The 2025 season has begun and there's many storylines to follow for the Mariners. And one of them pertains to whether the Mariners face of the franchise can take another step forward.
Julio Rodriguez has been one of the best center fielders in the game since he debuted in 2022 and is already a two-time All-Star. And MLB network has high expectations for the Seattle superstar going into 2025.
In MLB Network's Top 100 Right Now series, Rodriguez was ranked as the 23rd best player in the major leagues. The Top 100 Right Now list is a continuation of the Top 10 Right Now lists, which rank the best players at every position. Rodriguez was ranked as the best center fielder in the Top 10 Right Now series several weeks ago.
The rankings are determined by an MLB Network tool called "The Shredder," which takes into account base and advanced statistics and past performances.
There has been chatter in the offseason among various media members that Rodriguez could be a dark horse candidate for the American League MVP. Rodriguez has the physical tools to accomplish that, but he'll have to avoid the slow starts that have repeated each of his first three years in the major leagues.
Rodriguez finished 2024 with a .273 batting average, 20 home runs, 68 RBIs and 24 steals. He's one of two players in MLB history to begin his career with three straight 20-home run, 20-steal seasons.
