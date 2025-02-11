Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Ty France Signs 1-Year Deal With Minnesota Twins
The Seattle Mariners will have to face and get through a lot of familiar faces across the league if they hope to return to the playoffs. And one of those familiar faces just found a new home in the American League Central.
Former Mariners All-Star Ty France signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Twins, pending a physical, and will be added to the 40-man roster. The report came via The Minnesota Star Tribune's Phil Miller.
Ty France was an important part of Seattle's roster for several seasons before his tenure with the organization ended in 2024.
The first baseman played the better part of five years in the Pacific Northwest from 2020-2024. During that time, he made the All-Star game in 2022 — the same season the Mariners broke their 21-year playoff drought.
France hit .274 with 20 home runs and 83 RBIs that season. Across his entire stint in Seattle, France batted .266 with 60 homers and 258 RBIs in 561 games.
After a down 2024, France's time with the Mariners came to an end. The organization designated him for assignment before trading him to the Cincinnati Reds on July 29.
France played well in 52 games with the Reds. He hit .251 with five homers and 20 RBIs to close out the year.
France could factor into the Twins' competition at first base. The position was vacated by another former Seattle infielder, Carlos Santana, who signed with the Cleveland Guardians in the offseason. France will have to compete with Jose Miranda and Edouard Julien for time at the position.
