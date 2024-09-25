Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Heads into Final Start on Pace For History
Heading into his probable last start of the season on Wednesday morning, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby is looking to make some baseball history in 2024.
Per @MarinersPR:
George Kirby is on track to finish this season as the first pitcher in MLB history to post a SO/BB ratio of 6.00+ in each of his first 3 MLB seasons?
The best control pitcher in the game, Kirby has struck out 173 batters in 185.0 innings this year. He's only walked 22. His SO/BB ratio is officially 7.86, which leads baseball. He led baseball with a 9.05 ratio in 2023, a year in which he made the All-Star Game and finished eighth in Cy Young voting.
Despite his control being elite, it's been a somewhat inconsistent year from Kirby otherwise. He's 13-11 entering Wednesday's start and owns a 3.60 ERA, the highest of his career. He's allowing a .398 slugging percentage against him, also the highest of his career. He, like the rest of the Mariners staff, has fallen victim to lack of run support at various times throughout the season.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 81-77 on the season. They are 2.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the American League with four games to play. Kirby will be opposed by former Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi, who will pitch for the Astros.
First pitch is set for 11:10 a.m. PT.
The M's will be scoreboard watching tonight after the game as they root for the Washington Nationals to beat the Royals, the Marlins to beat the Twins and the Rays to beat the Tigers.
