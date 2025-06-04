Seattle Mariners Pitcher George Kirby Seemingly Fine After Scary Play
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have seemingly avoided another potential injury to their starting rotation.
In a 5-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby took a 102.7 mph comebacker hit by Orioles infielder Ramon Urias to the face in the top of the fifth inning. The ball ricocheted off Kirby's throwing hand into his face. The ball landed favorably for Seattle and Urias was out at first to end the inning. Kirby walked back to the dugout under his own power, but was bleeding from the mouth where the ball made contact.
Mariners manager Dan Wilson said after the game Kirby appeared fine and could be taken for X-rays Wednesday. Kirby said his hand and face were fine and that the liner didn't hurt in a postgame interview.
Kirby participated in pitcher-fielding-practice (PFP) drills and played catch before another game against Baltimore on Wednesday, and seemed unbothered by the scary moment the previous day.
"Good to see George up and around today," Wilson said in a pregame interview Wednesday. "Seemingly feeling pretty good. Seems to be in good spirits. ... That's a huge sign."
Wilson didn't say what the results of the X-rays were, or if Kirby ended up having them done at all. But Kirby's participation in pregame drills seem to indicate the former All-Star avoided another injury.
Kirby was out for two-and-a-half months with right shoulder inflammation. He made his season debut against the Houston Astros on May 22.
Kirby threw a season-high 95 pitches, struck out three, walked one and allowed two earned runs on eight hits Tuesday. He has an 8.56 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 13.2 innings pitched across his trio of starts since being activated off the injured list.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
ANALYSIS: WHICH MARINERS PLAYERS COULD REPRESENT THE TEAM AT THE ALL-STAR GAME: All-Star voting is officially open and the Mariners will likely have several players representing the team at Truist Park on July 15. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OFFENSE STAGNATES IN 5-1 LOSS TO ORIOLES: The Mariners weren't able to take advantage of the few opportunities they had against the Orioles and had frightening moment involving starting pitcher George Kirby. CLICK HERE
DAN WILSON PRAISES MARINERS RELIEVER EDUARD BAZARDO: The fifth-year pitcher has been a reliable arm for the Mariners in several different situations. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.