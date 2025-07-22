Possible Seattle Mariners Trade Target Putting up Solid Numbers Post-All-Star Break
There's less than two weeks until the 2025 MLB trade deadline, which takes place at 3 p.m. PT on July 31.
The Seattle Mariners have been reported to be one of the most aggressive teams at the deadline. President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has already confirmed that the M's have had trade discussions where players have been mentioned.
One player that Seattle has been tied to in trade rumors for years has also started to heat up.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. entered Tuesday on an eight-game hit streak. In his last four contests post-All-Star Break, Robert is hitting .583 (7-for-12) with a home run, five RBIs and three steals.
Robert is just two years removed from an All-Star season. He scored 90 runs in 145 games and hit 36 doubles, a triple and 38 home runs with 80 RBIs in 2023. He slashed .264/.315/.542 with an .857 OPS that year.
Robert, who signed a six-year, $50 million contract in 2020, has been plagued with injuries and inconsistency since 2023.
Robert has scored 82 runs in 183 games the last two seasons. He's hit 28 doubles and 24 home runs with 75 RBIs and has slashed .216/.284/.364 with a .648 OPS and has posted a 70 wRC+ (weighted runs created-plus).
Robert hasn't been able to regain his 2023 form, but there is recent precedent of a promising outfielder having a career resurgence with the Mariners.
Victor Robles signed with Seattle on June 4, 2024, last season after being released by the Washington Nationals. He slashed .328/.393/.467 with an .860 OPS and stole 30 bases in 77 games with the M's and was rewarded with a two-year, $9.75 million contract extension.
