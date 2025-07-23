Seattle Mariners Sign No. 3 Overall 2025 Draft Pick For $8.8 Million
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners officially have their top 2025 draft pick under contract.
The Mariners announced a deal with No. 3 overall selection Kade Anderson worth $8.8 million on Tuesday — the seventh-highest signing bonus in MLB Draft history.
Seattle hosted an introductory news conference shortly after the news. Anderson, who wore a No. 13 Mariners jersey, fought through tears as he expressed gratitude in joining the organization. His family, who was in the front row, was also shedding tears.
"I want to thank the Mariners for giving me this opportunity," Anderson said Tuesday. " ... Super excited to get the ball rolling and ready to roll."
The 21-year-old Anderson led NCAA Division I this season in innings pitched (119) and strikeouts (180) while leading Louisiana State (LSU) to an NCAA College World Series championship. He was name the CWS Most Outstanding Player for his efforts, which included a complete-inning shutout in Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series against Coastal Carolina.
The organization has spent the last several days giving Anderson tours of the city and T-Mobile Park. After his news conference, Anderson made his way to Seattle's clubhouse, where he got to meet several of his potential future major league teammates, some of whom have already been in contact with Anderson.
"There's been, actually, a lot of guys that have reached out," Anderson said. "I was in the pool the other day right before I got to Seattle, and Cal Raleigh reached out. Which ... probably the coolest guy in the league to get a text from. I'm excited to learn from the other guys, as well about how they go about their business, especially learning from and meeting the new guys in the rotation and also the guys in the (bullpen). There's something to learn from every player."
Anderson was the second consecutive Southeastern Conference (SEC) pitcher selected in the first round by the Mariners. The organization picked switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje out of Mississippi State in 2024. Cijntje has been with the High-A Everett AquaSox for the entire season.
Anderson hasn't been in contact with his fellow SEC product since being drafted, but he's happy that they're now on the same side.
"I haven't been able to reach out to him yet," Anderson said. "But when he played us last year, he pitched and he beat us. I'm glad he's on our side now. Really cool player to watch. He's really unique to the game of baseball."
Because of Anderson's lengthy college season and workload, he won't pitch with a minor league affiliate this year. Seattle vice president of amateur scouting Scott Hunter, who was on stage at the news conference, confirmed that the next step for Anderson is to head to Peoria, Ariz., at the team's spring training facility. Hunter said Anderson won't step on a mound again until at least this fall or winter.
"(Wednesday) morning, fly down to Peoria and get him with all our (physical development) staff and high performance staff," Hunter said. "And just start laying the groundwork for a good offseason. ... Nutrition, the HP, just getting him some rest to rebuild and be prepared for his first spring training."
As alluded to by Hunter, the goal for the rest of the year for the 6-foot-2, 179-pound southpaw will be to lay a good physical foundation, build strength and recharge for 2026.
There's already high expectations for the former LSU pitcher. Baseball America has him ranked as the team's No. 2 prospect and some publications have speculated he could make his major league debut within a year.
Whether Anderson rises through the farm that quickly or not, the team does view him as a future front-line major league starter, and he's eager to prove that assessment right.
"I came here to win," Anderson said. "They picked a winner, honestly. When I was at LSU, we obviously won. And I think that was something that was the coolest moment of my life. ... I think everyone's goal is to win and it's a lot easier said than done. I think that's one thing that I can bring to the table — that I've experienced those kinds of things. I think it starts with the people that are in the locker room. I really believe in that."
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
POSSIBLE MARINERS TRADE TARGET POSTING SOLID NUMBERS RECENTLY: A name long linked to the Mariners in trade rumors has started to heat up as the trade deadline draws near. CLICK HERE
ANALYSIS: UNDERLYING STATS COULD EXPLAIN MARINERS RELIEVER'S UP-AND-DOWN SEASON: A third-year Seattle Mariners pitcher has been inconsistent this season, and there might be a reason for that. CLICK HERE
KEY MEMBER OF MARINERS ROSTER TAKES MASSIVE STEPS TOWARD RETURN: Outfielder Victor Robles is still months away from returning, but he's starting to begin physical activities. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.