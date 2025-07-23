Logan Gilbert Lights Out For Seattle Mariners in 1-0 Shutout Over Milwaukee Brewers
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners needed just one run to deliver their ace a win on Monday at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners downed the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0, which snapped the latter's 11-game win streak.
The M's improved to 54-47 with the win, remained five games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and took sole possession of the second AL Wild Card spot.
"Heck of a ball game tonight," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "Had it's share of drama for sure, but just a great job all-around. (Starting pitcher Logan Gilbert) tonight was at his best. That was a pretty impressive performance from him."
Gilbert's outing Tuesday was arguably his best of the season. He went through the sixth inning for the first time since Opening Day on March 27.
Gilbert finished the game with 10 strikeouts in 6.1 innings, allowed two hits and no free bases. He carried a perfect game bid into the fifth, which was disrupted by a lead-off single from Jackson Chourio.
Wilson and catcher Cal Raleigh both highlighted Gilbert's fastball command as the catalyst for his success against Milwaukee.
The fifth-year starter was able to get ahead of the potent Brewers lineup with the disciplined location on his heater, which set him up to use his secondary pitches to put batters away. Six of his 10 strikeouts were with the splitter and three were with the slider.
Gilbert reached 800 career strikeouts against the first batter he faced, Brice Turang, in the top of the first.
"Felt like I was just keeping the ball low. That helped out," Gilbert said in a postgame interview. "Fastball command, slider down, splitter when we were ahead. Cal had a good mix back there, pretty good game plan, so feel like it worked. ... Just take some confidence from it, but more than anything I think our plan and execution was good and that just helps to see something like that and know that that's who I am when I'm at my best."
Gilbert outlasted Brewers rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski. The 2025 All-Star was on a pitch count going into Tuesday, his sixth career start, and was pulled after 3.2 inning. He threw 64 pitches and fanned seven Mariners.
Raleigh, who helped guide Gilbert to his longest outing in nearly four months, also provided the lone run for the offense.
Raleigh hit a solo home run to right field in bottom of the sixth. It was his first homer post-All-Star Break and his MLB-leading 39th of the season.
"It wasn't trying to do too much," Raleigh said after the game. "Wasn't trying to hit the homer. Just happened. ... That first at-bat (against Misirowski) gave me a little bit of confidence. Caught up to some heaters, was able to foul off some tough pitches. That kind of translated later in the game."
Seattle's relievers — Matt Brash, Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier and Andres Munoz — successfully preserved the win.
Munoz fanned two and walked two in the ninth inning. It was his 22nd save in 28 opportunities, which tied a career-high.
The Mariners will try and earn their third consecutive series win in the rubber match against Milwaukee at 12:40 p.m. PT on Wednesday. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle and Quinn Priester will start for the Brewers.
