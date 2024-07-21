Mariners Still Reportedly Expected to Be Among Most Aggressive Teams at Trade Deadline
Despite a recent slide that has seen them fall out of first place in the American League West, the Seattle Mariners are reportedly still expected to be among the most aggressive teams at the looming trade deadline.
That report comes from Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Sunday.
The Mariners, a team that scares everyone with that starting rotation, can’t go into August without acquiring at least one premium bat, whether it’s Jazz Chisholm, Luis Robert Jr., Isaac Paredes or Alonso. This is a team that has struck out more times than anyone in baseball (1,013 at the All-Star break), ranking last with a .219 batting average and 28thin runs scored (3.87), slugging percentage (.367) and OPS (.667).
Those numbers were from before the Friday and Saturday losses to the Houston Astros, so they've largely gone down as well, further underscoring the needs for improvements.
Nightengale has consistently linked the M's to Chisholm Jr., saying that rival executives expect him to land in Seattle. The problem though is how few players are actually available. With so many teams in the hunt, there aren't many defined sellers. And the teams that do sell undoubtedly can ask a massive price, which may be hard to stomach.
The Mariners have the prospects and resources to make almost anything happen, but the question remains if they'll find a suitable dance partner. Robert Jr. and Chisholm Jr. are likely the most impactful bats that are available - with the potential of Brett Rooker of the A's being possible as well.
The Mariners are currently 52-48 and 1.0 game back in the American League West.
