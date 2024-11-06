Seattle Mariners Superstar Provides Injury Update After Taxing 2024 Season
On Sunday, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh won the Gold Glove Award in the American League. On Monday, Raleigh was named as one of the finalists for the Silver Slugger Award at the position.
Raleigh put together a great year in Seattle, blasting 34 homers and bringing in 100 runs. He also played in 153 games, leading the lineup while also helping steward the best starting rotation in all of baseball.
However, his great year did not come without some physical ailments. Beat up behind the plate, Raleigh appeared to play through discomfort on many nights. He aiso recently told the "Wyman and Bob" show on Seattle Sports 710 that he dealt with a finger issue this season. That said, he he explained that he is fine.
“I’m all good,” Raleigh said about his health status. “You know, there was a little issue with the finger, but everything was good. No surgeries needed at all this offseason, which is always a plus. For the last month or so, kind of just been taking some down time, clearing the mind and letting the body rest up a little bit before I get back into working out, kind of into the next phase of the offseason.”
That's certainly good to hear because Raleigh is one of the most important players on the roster heading into 2025. The Mariners offense was already not good enough in 2024, so the team can ill-afford regression from the backstop on that front.
Furthermore, they need him behind the plate, leading that ace staff once again.
