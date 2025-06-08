Seattle Mariners Superstar Julio Rodriguez Gives Positive Update After Injury Scare
The Seattle Mariners avoided a potentially disastrous scenario during Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.
Mariners superstar center fielder Julio Rodriguez exited the 8-6 loss against the Angels in the top of the third. Randy Arozarena hit a 98.1 mph ground ball that connected with Rodriguez's ankle. Rodriguez was out due to being hit by a batted ball.
After the play, Rodriguez laid down in front of the Los Angeles dugout being looked at by trainers. He was led back to the Seattle clubhouse, where he underwent x-rays.
The X-rays came back negative. According to a post on "X" from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer, Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Rodriguez is day-to-day and is optimistic he'll avoid a stint on the injured list.
Rodriguez said after the game that there's a "high chance" he'll be in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Angels and the swelling has already gone down.
A potential absence for Rodriguez could be disastrous for Seattle. The club is in the middle of a season-worst five-game skid and has fallen 3.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West standings, and he's started to heat up in June.
Rodriguez went 2-for-2 with a run before he exited Saturday's game. It was his third multi-hit in his last four contests and the fifth out of his last eight.
Rodriguez has scored 40 runs in 62 games and has hit six doubles, three triples and 10 home runs with 33 RBIs. He's slashed .254/.321/.421 with a .742 OPS.
