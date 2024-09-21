Seattle Mariners Superstar Passes Hall of Famer in History as Strong Finish Continues

Most career home runs by a Dominican-born player at age 23 or younger:

125- Juan Soto

114- Albert Pujols

90- Cesar Cedeno

81- Fernando Tatis Jr.

78- Julio Rodriguez (Thanks to him hitting 2 in Friday's 8-2 @Mariners win vs TEX)

76- Adrian Beltre

74- Rafael Devers

64- Nomar Mazara pic.twitter.com/KxNntlqmS3