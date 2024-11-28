Seattle Mariners Targeting Veteran Relievers For 2025, Per Reports
The Seattle Mariners bullpen will be undergoing a minor facelift in 2025.
Troy Taylor emerged in the last month of the 2024 season and played himself into a back-end reliever role, which should put less pressure on closer Andres Munoz and high-leverage righty Collin Snider.
Matt Brash is also predicted to return by April or May and Gregory Santos will presumably be healthy by Opening Day in 2025.
However, despite the excitement over those names, the M's do have some spots to fill after non-tendering Austin Voth and JT Chargois last week.
Per a story written by the Seattle Times' Adam Jude, the Mariners have several prospects that can occupy those spaces, such as left-handed pitcher Brandyn Garcia and 2024 third-round pick Hunter Cranton.
But Seattle could also be looking for other hurlers, per Jude's story:
The Mariners are exploring the free-agent market to potentially sign an affordable veteran reliever this winter, per sources.
Seattle has already brought back or signed several veteran arms on minor league deals this offseason: Yunior Marte, Adonis Medina, Casey Lawrence and Drew Pomeranz.
Each of those arms represents a buy-low opportunity for Seattle, so it's fair to wonder if the M's are looking at more established arms in free agency.
Kenley Jansen, Carlos Estevez, Clay Holmes and Tanner Scott are among the top bullpen hurlers available in free agency. But it's unlikely that Seattle will spend big money on a reliever with three infield positions still uncertain for 2025.
That said, the M's do still need to fill the spots. They've had success transforming relievers over the last several years, so maybe there's an opportunity to do the same this year.
