Seattle Mariners Team Leader Returns to Lineup at Triple-A as Rehab Stint Progresses
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford took another step in his rehab from a broken pinky on Saturday, getting into the lineup for Triple-A Tacoma. He's been out since just after the All-Star break.
Crawford went 0-for-3, according to @MiLBMariners on social media.
Rainiers lose 5-4.
Luis Urias 2-5, HR, 3RBI, K
Ryan Bliss 2-4, 2B, 2R, K, HBP, K
Jason Vosler 1-3, 2B, R, BB
Nick Solak 1-3, BB, 2K
Jake Slaughter 1-4, RBI, 2K
Rhylan Thomas 1-4, K
Samad Taylor 1-3, SAC
Logan Warmoth 2-2
J.P. Crawford 0-3
In a funny moment, Crawford also got a first-hand look at the challenge system in Triple-A, something he's never experienced at the big-league level.
There's no timeline for Crawford's return to the Mariners, but it stands to reason that he could be back by the middle of next week if he continues to stay healthy. This would be a big boost for Seattle, who could return to utilizing Dylan Moore and Leo Rivas in reserve roles.
The big question for new manager Dan Wilson will be if they will use Crawford in the leadoff spot upon return. Victor Robles has filled in admirably there and Luke Raley has also produced there in limited action.
Crawford is hitting just .204 this year, which is a far cry from the career year that he produced in 2023.
The Mariners are now 65-65 on the season and they are 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They will take on the San Francisco Giants in the series finale at 1:10 p.m. PT on Sunday.
