Seattle Mariners to Give Away Cal Raleigh Home Run Derby T-Shirt at Select Upcoming Games
The Seattle Mariners are set to commemorate Cal Raleigh's epic Home Run Derby win early in the second half of the season. On July 21 and 22 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Mariners will run a promotion featuring a $25 dollar ticket, which will get you entrance to the game and a Raleigh Home Run Derby T-shirt.
- Specially priced $25 Main Level ticket to Monday, July 21 or Tuesday, July 22 game vs. Milwaukee Brewers.
- Limited-edition Cal Raleigh Home Run Derby Champ T-shirt.
Raleigh hit 18 home runs in the final round of the Home Run Derby on Monday night, outlasting Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays. He made all kinds of history in the process, becoming the first catcher to win the competition, and the first switch-hitter to win it outright. Furthermore, he became second Mariners player ever to win the Derby, joining Ken Griffey Jr. Griffey won it three times.
It's an extension of a huge season for Raleigh, who leads the majors in home runs with 38, an American League record at the All-Star break. Additionally, Raleigh was just named to Team USA's roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, which will be held next March.
He'll be the starter for the American League All-Star Game on Tuesday night - his first All-Star appearance.
As for the Mariners, they are 51-45 this season, which has them in second place in the American League West. They are in possession of the third and final wild card spot, 1.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays.
