Seattle Mariners to Place Slugger on Injured List to Make Room For Tyler Locklear
After a lot of demand from fans the past several months, the Seattle Mariners will call up first baseman Tyler Locklear from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers after a dominant season in the Pacific Coast League.
That move will come at the expense of one of the Mariners most versatile players.
News broke before Seattle's 6-1 loss against the Athletics on Tuesday that Locklear was heading to Sacramento, where the series is taking place, and would be activated to the major league roster Wednesday. After the game, M's manager Dan Wilson confirmed that first baseman/outfielder Luke Raley was dealing with a back issue and would be heading to the injured list, per a report from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer.
It will be the second injured list stint for Raley this season. He spent nearly two months on the shelf from April 30-June 20 with a right oblique strain. He hasn't played since July 24. He's scored 19 runs in 49 games and has hit six doubles and four home runs with 18 RBIs. He's slashed .220/.343/.348 with a .691 OPS.
In 98 games with the Rainiers this season, Locklear has scored 70 runs and has hit 21 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs with 82 RBIs. He's slashed .316/.401/.542 with a .943 OPS and has stolen 18 bases. His RBIs are second and his homers are tied for fourth in the Pacific Coast League. His steals, home runs, RBIs, slugging and OPS are all career-highs.
Locklear received his first taste of major league action in 2024. He scored three runs in 16 games and hit a double and two home runs with three RBIs. He slashed .156/.224/.311 with a .535 OPS.
The Mariners are 57-51. First pitch on Wednesday is 7:05 p.m. PT.
